Dwight Howard Named In Wild Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA big man Dwight Howard has found his way into some legal trouble.

Howard has been slapped with a lawsuit where a man is accusing him of forcing him to have a threesome.

The court documents were attained by RadarOnline, stating that a man named Stephen Harper is making the wild accusations towards Howard and also saying he’s a victim of assault and battery.

In the suit, Harper claims that it all began when he DM’d Howard on Instagram on May 29, 2021, using his “secondary Instagram account” and he gave Howard his phone number. Harper says that Howard responded to the DM with a devil emoji and the conversation flowed from there.

As they continued to talk, Howard asked who he was actually speaking to since the account was a Finsta, and Harper answered by “providing his name and sending [Howard] his main Instagram account information.”

After Howard saw Harper’s real account, the exchanges began to heat up with Howard revealing to him that he was “into freaky” sexual things and wanted to see nude pictures of Harper.

Harper reportedly provided screenshots of the conversation and includes a message from Howard claiming he’s not gay.

“Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you,” Howard’s DM to Harper read.

Harper says that they even discussed meeting up after talking for months, with the suit reading, “From May of 2021 through July of 2021, Mr. Harper and [Howard] continued to exchange text messages, several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos.”

Harper eventually showed up at Howard’s home, and despite Harper not wanting a threesome, Howard allegedly invited over a man dressed as a woman named “Kitty.”

Harper increasingly became more uncomfortable as the sexual nature of the night advanced, and despite telling Howard to stop, the NBA player reportedly told him he was “going to do whatever” and he was “going to like it.”

Howard’s been accused of being gay before and denied the allegations in an interview in 2019.

Dwight Howard Named In Wild Lawsuit Accusing Him Of Sexual Assault was originally published on cassiuslife.com