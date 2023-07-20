Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kash Doll is that girl. The Detroit-bred rapper and former dancer spits bars that speak to women who consider themselves big bosses and who are all about their bank. When her 2019 hit Ice Me Out introduced her to the mainstream, we instantly pledged allegiance to our Brat badge and have been rooting for this queen ever since.

Kash Doll, real name Arkeisha Knight, added actress to her resume with her popular role on Starz’s BMF. Kash Doll brought to life Monique, a paralegal for Detroit’s most prominent defense attorney, and once of Meech’s baby mothers. Through Monique, Kash Doll showed her versatility as an entertainer and earned her silver screen stripes.

Since then, Kash Doll has garnered a new fan base — all of whom can bear witness to the fierce femcees’ fabulous style, slayed hairdos, and hustler energy through social media. In addition to being an independent artist, actress, and style maven, Kash Doll is a MILF. And her baby boy is just as fly as his mama!

She’s a Proud Mother

Kash Doll welcomed a son with her fellow rapper Tracy T in 2022. The musical couple christened their bundle of joy Kashton Prophet Richardson. Kash Doll dotes on him every chance she gets! From throwing an extreme half-birthday party to keeping his dripped-in labels even if it’s to go to the grocery store, she’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. And we love watching her care for her little prince.

“Since I had my son, I’m a little more cautious now. Before I make music or appear in the role, I just think about when he turns 18, and people tell him who his mom is when he finally listens to my music,” she told HipHopDX. “I just think of my legacy now because my son is my legacy. I just want him to feel proud about what his mama was doing. I would love that for him.”

She Makes Motivational Music

We love the braggadocios bars on Check and Whole World but with a name like Kash Doll, it’s only right Kash Doll is about her bag. And she suggests other women be the same. In a recent interview with Cam Newton on his Funky Friday podcast, “I want to motivate you to make your own money, cause ain’t nothing like having your own,” she explained. “I talk about getting some money – I think that’s probably why my music ain’t where it should be because I’m not telling you to go f*ck for a bag, go f*cking make your own money.”

On tracks like For Everybody and Hustler she puts you in the mind of the women telling the stories. The raps have the same clever cadence with a different intensity.

Her Style

Kash Doll flamboyant Detroit style shines through on her Instagram. Whether she’s in head-to-toe Balenciaga, vintage Chanel, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in pristine jewels, Kash Doll’s style is captivating. While discussing her childhood, in an interview with TT Torez, she revealed her love for looking fly fueled her hustler and grind mentality. At one point she held “four-five jobs.” “I wanted money, I liked to be fly. This is the Detroit that is just in me.”

Hair Goals

When she isn’t going viral for dope visuals, and bossed-up bars, Kash Doll makes headlines for her long, healthy, and always-laid hair whether it’s her natural tresses or a wig/weave.

Kash Doll recently dropped new music on her Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Listen, here.

Kash Doll Appreciation Post: Why We Love The Stylish Detroit Femcee was originally published on hellobeautiful.com