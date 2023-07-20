Rapper Finesse2Tymes Wanted By Houston Police For Not Returning Rental Car

It appears Finesse2Tymes is taking his name literally.

The Houston Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes after allegedly stealing a rental car.

ABC13 Houston reports, records say a man named Ronald Bell rented an Infiniti QX80 SUV worth $72,200 from an Enterprise facility on February 28, 2023. The vehicle was due to be returned on March 10, 2023.

Enterprise issued a 10-day notice to Bell a month after the vehicle was due back.

According to court papers, on April 20, an Enterprise discovered Finesse2Tymes was driving the car. An Enterprise employee, Bell and Finesse spoke over the phone that day.

The 31-year-old rapper said that he was in Atlanta with the car and that the situation would be settled by April 23 and told the employee that his Zelle account was “tied up” and that he would pay in cash in the coming days. The employee stated that the car needed to be returned immediately.

He said he would find an Enterprise location in Atlanta and return it. However, the car was never returned and was reported stolen on April 24.

Investigators checked license plate reading databases and confirmed the vehicle was seen traveling in Houston, according to ABC13 Houston.

On April 25, police discovered the vehicle outside a Houston recording studio and saw a lady driving the car.

When police pulled her over and asked about the car, she explained that she “received the keys from her employer, who she knows as “Finesse2Tymes.”

Finesse2Tymes has not been arrested and is charged with criminal theft involving $30,000 to $150,000

The rapper was released from federal prison for a firearms offense in 2022 and is now on supervised release until June 2025.

