Despite The Strike, Awards Season Is Underway: Check Out The 2023 Emmy Nominations Inside

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Nominations have arrived. Though the industry is at a standstill with the WGA Writer’s Strike and an impending SAG Strike underway, The Emmy’s are still happening. Check out the nominations list inside.

It’s an unusual time for the entertainment industry, but that didn’t stop the Emmy’s from announcing their picks for the previous year. Some notable 2023 nominees include Quinta Brunson for ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for her performance in “Abbott Elementary,” Steven Yeun for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ for his performance in “Beef,” and Ayo Edebiri for ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’ for her performance in “The Bear.”

Each year fans hope that their favorite performers and TV series have a fair chance at an Emmy, and each year fans are often left shocked and/or disappointed.

Well, catch the snubs and surprises for yourself when the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards is televised on Fox Monday, September 18.

Check out this year’s nominations below:

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Rupaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Edgerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Beef

Riley Keough – Tiny Beautiful Things

Ali Wong- Beef

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan-Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook – Succession

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Smith-Cameron –Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Abraham —The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun — Succession

Michael Imperioli — The White Lotus

Theo James — The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen — Succession

Alan Ruck — Succession

Will Sharpe — The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård — Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri — The Bear

Janelle James — Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple — Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham — Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams — Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan — Barry

Phil Dunster — Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein — Ted Lasso

James Marsden — Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — The Bear

Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler — Barry

Despite The Strike, Awards Season Is Underway: Check Out The 2023 Emmy Nominations Inside was originally published on globalgrind.com