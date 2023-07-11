105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The critically-acclaimed Hulu Original series “This Fool” returns with Season two. The hilarious show follows the beloved ensemble cast after the ‘Hugs, Not Thugs’ organization failed. Watch the official trailer and read more about the upcoming season inside.

Wake up and smell the coffee… “This Fool” is back! The comedy series returns this month with a whole lot of “Mugs, Not Thugs.”

The official series description:

“This Fool” is an irreverent, cinematic half-hour comedy set in working class South Central Los Angeles. After Julio’s job and love life blew up at the end of last season, this season, new roommates Julio and Luis embark on finding new careers and romances with the help of Minister Payne, Chef Percy and other former Huggers.

The show stars Chris Estrada (“Julio”), Frankie Quinones (“Luis”), Laura Patalano (“Esperanza”), Julia Vera (“Maria”), Michael Imperioli (“Minister Payne”), Michelle Ortiz (“Maggie”), and Ivana Rojas (“Ruby“).

In the pilot season, we followed Julio Lopez, who has a heart of gold and goes out of his way to help everyone but himself. Julio attempts to better his community, overcome his codependency issues with his family, and navigate working-class life in South Central. His cousin Luis was released from prison and immediately entered into the ‘Hugs Not Thugs’ program, which didn’t last too long.

Now, the crew has something better brewing. A café with a similar mission to prevent violence, crime and chaos in their neighborhood by uplifting their community through coffee. We hope this plan works for this comedic bunch.

“This Fool” is written and executive produced by Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Jake Weisman and Matt Ingebretson. Jonathan Groff and Fred Armisen also serve as executive producers on the series. The Hulu Original comedy series is produced by ABC Signature.

Watch the official trailer below:

Something New Is Brewing In South Central: ‘This Fool’ Returns With Season 2 Trailer was originally published on globalgrind.com