It’s always great to have family here at Ryan Cameron Uncensored, which was 100% the case as we welcomed one of the newest additions to our extended TV One fam with co-host of the new dating series,The One, Tammy Franklin!

Together alongside her pretty-well-known husband, the holy hitmaker himself Kirk Franklin, Tammy helps two ATL-based singles find love in a Flavor Of Love-style house setup that’s filled with laughs and even some relationship advice straight from The Franklins’ 27 years of experience. She let us in exclusively on what it was like stepping into the front of the camera for the first time, in addition to what it’s like for them to host a dating show that’s not exactly rooted in Christianity. She also gives her take on a term that you might’ve heard before known as “church hurt.” Interesting conversation, indeed!

Watch Tammy Franklin below on Ryan Cameron Uncensored, and be sure to check out The One airing on Thursdays at 9PM/7C on TV One:

The post Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Tammy Franklin Talks 'The One' And Gives Her Take On "Church Hurt" appeared first on Black America Web.

