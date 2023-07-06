Lori Harvey and her chiseled abs have entered the swimwear chat. The socialite and entrepreneur took to social media to announce her upcoming swim edit with UK fast-fashion retailer, PrettyLittleThing.
In a collaborative post with the brand, Havey posed in a black and white string bikini, accessorized with gold bracelets and gold hoop earrings. The post read, “Reunited with my @prettylittlething fam to share some exciting things with you guys over the next year! My new swimwear edit launches on July 11! You don’t wanna miss it .”
The model became a brand ambassador for the brand in 2019 and dropped several stylish collections with them. Her latest swimwear edit will hit the UK brand’s website on July 11, just in time for the summer.
There aren’t many details about the collection, but judging by Harvey’s Instagram pic, it is chic and sexy – much like her style aesthetic.
PLT teased the collaboration by reposting the SKN by LH owner’s Instagram reel from Michael Rubin’s all-white birthday party.
Lori Harvey And Her Abs Are Launching A Swimwear Line With PrettyLittleThing was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
