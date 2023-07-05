105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B and Offset stylishly stepped out at the Balenciaga Fashion Show at Paris Fashion Week, sporting hot black Balenciaga looks.

Amid reports of a martial feud, Cardi B and Offset resembled hip-hop royalty while posing for flicks at the Balenciaga Fashion Show in Paris. Cardi B has blossomed into quite the fashion goddess, and the black sequin Balenciaga jumper she donned to this event has added fuel to this theory. The Put It On The Floor Again rapper was snatched in the all-in-one look that featured a sweetheart neckline, long sleeves, and built-in stiletto boots. She wore her hair in a 90s deep wave in the front with her tresses hanging long in the back. Cardi’s accessories included elegant drop diamond earrings and an oversized bow clutch purse.

Not to be outdone by his mesmerizing wife, Offset looked debonair in a Balenciaga raincoat equipped with shoulder pads. The “Walk It Like I Talk It” rapper complemented his look with a white-collar shirt, a black tie, black slacks, and black platform boots. He rocked his locs in Nubian knots, adorned with blinged-out hair accessories. Cardi B and Offset have been styling in Paris while attending high-end fashion shows such as Schiaparelli and Thom Browne. The couture looks that she has worn to these shows have been epic.

The “Bodak Yellow” lyricist has been posting lavish stories on her Instagram page showing off her delicious food experiences and shopping sprees while out in Paris.

Cardi B And Offset Step Out At The Balenciaga Show At Paris Fashion Week was originally published on hellobeautiful.com