Robert De Niro’s Grandson Dies At 19

Condolences are in order for Robert De Niro’s family, as they mourn the sudden death of his grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez.

The 19-year-old was found dead sitting in a chair, inside a New York City apartment Sunday afternoon, according to TMZ. The news was confirmed via Instagram with a tearjerking post from his mother, Drena De Niro, Monday night.

“My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly .You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life,” the 51-year-old mother writes.

Supporting words poured in from both fans and celebrity friends.

“Drena may GOD keep you in his arms,” Director Lee Daniels commented.

Before his death, Leandro seemed to be following in his grandfather’s steps by pursing Hollywood acting. He appeared in films such as ‘The Collection’ (2005), ‘Cabaret Maxime’ (2018), and ‘A Star Was Born’ (2018)—alongside his mother.

Drena De Niro is Robert’s eldest daughter. He adopted her in 1976 after marrying her mother, Diahnne Abbott.

The cause Leandro’s death has not yet been revealed. No further statements have been made by the family.

