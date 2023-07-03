My First Time: K. Michelle Says The Judds Influenced Her Love For Country Music

Since getting her start in R&B almost 15 years ago, singer K. Michelle has solidified herself as one of the genre’s most talented acts. The singing Southern belle’s heart has always been in country music though, and now it looks like she’s finally embracing that side of her career moving forward.
Take a listen below to how she fares out down in the South by checking out her recent single with rising country star Justin Champagne titled “Country Love Song”:
The Memphis-bred beauty stopped by to join us for a special segment of “My First Time,” and she dedicated hers to the first time she ever fell in love with country music. Crediting GRAMMY-winning duo The Judds as her link to the genre, K. Michelle kept it short, simple and oh-so sweet while paying homage to a pair of music legends. Rest in peace, Naomi.
Listen to K. Michelle break down her love for country music below exclusively on “My First Time”:
