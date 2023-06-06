It’s Taco Tuesday! Here’s A New Recipe

It’s Taco Tuesday! Give this recipe a try!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb (450g) ground beef or chicken
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 small onion, finely diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 8 small tortillas (corn or flour)
- Toppings: Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, grated cheese, salsa, lime wedges
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and garlic and sauté until softened and fragrant.
- Add the ground beef or chicken to the skillet and cook until browned and cooked through. Break it up into smaller crumbles using a spatula or spoon.
- Sprinkle the chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper (if using), salt, and pepper over the meat. Stir well to evenly coat the meat with the spices. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
- Warm the tortillas by placing them directly over a gas flame or in a dry skillet until soft and pliable. Alternatively, you can wrap them in foil and heat them in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for a few minutes.
- Assemble the tacos: Place a spoonful of the seasoned meat mixture onto each tortilla. Top with your desired toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, grated cheese, salsa, and a squeeze of lime juice.
- Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade tacos!
Feel free to customize this recipe by adding your favorite toppings or sauces.
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Keke Palmer’s Baby Daddy Darius Jackson Facing Major Backlash For Shaming Her Sexy Dress: ‘You A Mom’
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Lionel Richie Looking Toddlers
-
Vanna White’s Wheel of Fortune Ultimatum: Pay Raise or Retirement [LISTEN]
-
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’
-
Da Brat, Wife Jesseca “Judy” Dupart-Harris Welcome Baby Boy
-
Naomi Osaka, Boyfriend Cordae Welcomes A Baby Girl
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone