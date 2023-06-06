Listen Live
It’s Taco Tuesday! Here’s A New Recipe

Published on June 6, 2023

It’s Taco Tuesday! Give this recipe a try!

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb (450g) ground beef or chicken
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional, for heat)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 8 small tortillas (corn or flour)
  • Toppings: Shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, grated cheese, salsa, lime wedges

Instructions:

  1. Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and garlic and sauté until softened and fragrant.
  2. Add the ground beef or chicken to the skillet and cook until browned and cooked through. Break it up into smaller crumbles using a spatula or spoon.

  3. Sprinkle the chili powder, cumin, paprika, cayenne pepper (if using), salt, and pepper over the meat. Stir well to evenly coat the meat with the spices. Cook for another 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
  4. Warm the tortillas by placing them directly over a gas flame or in a dry skillet until soft and pliable. Alternatively, you can wrap them in foil and heat them in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for a few minutes.
  5. Assemble the tacos: Place a spoonful of the seasoned meat mixture onto each tortilla. Top with your desired toppings such as shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, diced avocado, chopped cilantro, sour cream, grated cheese, salsa, and a squeeze of lime juice.
  6. Serve immediately and enjoy your homemade tacos!

Feel free to customize this recipe by adding your favorite toppings or sauces.

