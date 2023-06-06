Code Red Air Quality For Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Starting from midnight on Tuesday and lasting until midnight on Wednesday, a Code Red Air Quality Alert has been issued.

When the air quality is classified as ‘Code Red,’ it signifies that it is unhealthy for everyone, not just individuals with respiratory issues. It is advised that all individuals minimize prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities on Wednesday. The reason behind the poor air quality is the smoke drifting in from wildfires in eastern Canada.

There may be some lingering haze throughout the rest of the week, but the most severe air quality conditions are anticipated on Wednesday. However, conditions are expected to improve following the passage of a midweek cold front.

Read the full story.