Since 1988, after the consolidation of its two parent institutions, Clark Atlanta University (CAU) has put the “U” in Atlanta University Center. CAU stands as a beacon of academic excellence and cultural significance, and prides itself on its many notable alum! One alumni who always “found a way or made one” (as stated by the school’s motto), is actor Emmanuel Lewis.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Lewis has been instrumental in breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes. Through his iconic role as the character title character “Webster” in the 80’s television series, Lewis showcased the talent and potential of both black actors and little people, opening doors for future generations.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Beyond his acting career, Emmanuel Lewis has been actively involved in philanthropic endeavors, championing causes related to education and children’s welfare. His dedication to giving back echoes the values instilled with Clark Atlanta University’s “culture for service” mantra.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Other CAU alum include former RSMS cast member Eva Marcille, singer Akon, television writer Kenya Barris, DJ Drama and so many more.
See: Where Is Alexis Crawford? Clark Atlanta Student Has Been Missing For A Week [VIDEO]
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Shout out to those CAU Panthers!
Related: HBCU U-KNOW: Film Maker Bryan Barber From Clark Atlanta University [WATCH]
Related: HBCU Know: Gospel Artist Smokie Norful is University of Arkansas Pine Bluff Graduate
Related: Reginae Carter Reveals What Really Went Down At Clark Atlanta University
HBCU Know: Clark Atlanta University Alumni Emmanuel Lewis was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Viral Woes: Tik Toker Forced To Quit Job After Going Viral As ‘Home Depot Girl’ [WATCH]
-
Shocking End To Chicago Hot Dog Stand Shooting As Charges Dropped Against Mom And Shooter Son
-
Monica and Chris Brown’s Manager Rumored to Be Dating [LISTEN]
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration [LISTEN]
-
Missing submersible crew believed to be dead after ‘catastrophic implosion’
-
Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’