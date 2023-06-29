After welcoming her first child at 50, Naomi Campbell, 53, revealed the birth of her baby boy in an Instagram post today.

The photo features an image of Campbell with a baby nestled to her bosom, as she and her two-year-old daughter holding his hand.

She wrote, “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God , blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo

It’s never too late to become a mother”

The Supermodel is part of the generation of women proving motherhood is possible at any age.

Da Brat, 49, is pregnant with her first child, and she has let fans in on the journey. As a first-time mother, Brat has many questions that her wife, Jesseca Dupart, finds funny. In a recent video posted to her Instagram account, Dupart captures one of Da Brat’s many hilarious questions about childbirth.

We love to see women of all ages experience that euphoria of motherhood. Congratulation to Naomi Campbell, Da Brat, and Jesseca Dupart!

Naomi Campbell Announces The Birth Of Baby No. 2: ‘It’s Never Too Late To Become A Mother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com