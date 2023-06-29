4th of July fireworks, celebrations around Charlotte area

Where should you go to see the 4th of July fireworks in the Charlotte area? Here’s your solution!

Of course, you don’t want to miss our own sister station, WBT SkyShow at Truist Feild in Uptown Charlotte. But if you need more plans here’s a collection of fireworks displays, as well as parades, festivals, and other events.

The fireworks SkyShow 2023 will follow the Charlotte Knights baseball game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp which starts at 6:35 p.m. Tickets are on sale and are expected to sell out quickly. The fireworks can also be seen from Romare Bearden Park outside the park.

Monday, July 3, 2023, 9 AM. to 10 PM

Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 9 AM to 10 PM

The Whitewater Center’s Fourth of July celebration includes two days of yoga, live music, and fireworks. Each night, at 9:30 p.m., fireworks will accompany the headline musical acts. On Monday, there will be live music by Chatham Rabbits Haynes Carll, and on Tuesday, there will be live music by Dangermuffin and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.

The Town of Matthews celebration with takes place on Friday, June 30. That day there will be a concert, with family-friendly activities, at Stumptown Park, from 5 to 9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 PM at MARA and Matthews United Methodist Church.

This event is a concert and fireworks. One requires buying ticket and another is free.

Charlotte Symphony Orchestra at Village Park

July 1 at 8:30 PM

Village Park (700 West C Street, Kannapolis, NC)

Free

Summer Pops Celebrate America!

Sunday, July 2 at 8:15 PM

Symphony Park at SouthPark (4400 Sharon Road, Charlotte, NC)

Adults: $18 in advance, $25 at the gate

Youth (ages 13-18): $5 in advance, $7 at the gate

Children (ages 12 and under): free, but tickets are required

Birkdale Village event includes a bike parade, block party, entertainment, and the Huntersville Fire Department’s annual wet down.

Tuesday, July 4 at 10 AM- 1 PM

The food hall will no be doing fireworks this year but will have family-friendly activities. The celebration features a free concert by Liquid Pleasure on Saturday, July 1 from 7- 10 PM. On Sunday, July 2 from 12 – 3 PM events feature face painters, balloon twisters, and a concert by the Jolly Lollies.

The amusement park firework show will be on Tuesday, July 4 at 10:30 PM

The firework shows will be visible throughout the park, but the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas. Guests will be mesmerized by vivid bursts of color lighting up the night sky in the Carowinds skyline.

The Speedway July celebration will feature a quarter-mile race with Legend Cars and Bandoleros with fireworks on Monday, July 3, 2023, and Tuesday, July 4, 2023. On Monday, admission is $5 and free for kids 12 and under. Also, dads with three or more kids get in for free.

On Tuesday, first responders and military member’s admission is free with ID. Regular admission is $10, and is free for kids 12 and under.

Gastonia’s event will take place on Tuesday, July 4 from 5-9:30 PM at Rotary Centennial Pavilion. There will be food trucks, vendors, entertainment, a free KidsZone and fireworks.

Union County Independence day parade will be held on Tuesday, July 4 at 11:30 AM. The parade will travel down Indian Trail Road from the Post Office to Old Monroe Road.

Tega Cay has a three-day celebration starting Saturday, July 1 and Monday July 3 and Tuesday, July 4. The celebration includes a Carolina Show Ski Team Show, Boat Parade, Land Parade, concert, fireworks and more.

Mooresville July 4th Events

The town of Mooresville is holding their annual Stars and Stripes on Main Parade on Tuesday, July 4 at 10 AM, on Main Street. Also Lowes YMCA, in Mooresville is presenting Field of Flags on their front lawn and hosting a 4th of July celebration with fireworks. The celebration with be on Monday, July 3 from 6-10 PM and features food trucks, live music and fireworks.

4th of July fireworks, celebrations around Charlotte area was originally published on mix1079.com