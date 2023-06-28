Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary released a statement earlier Wednesday letting fans know that Madonna is recovering from an infection.

PageSix reported that the singer was rushed to the hospital after being found unresponsive and intubated in the ICU on Saturday.

Oseary said, “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU.”

He continued, “Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time, we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

RELATED: 50 Cent Being Ageist Towards Madonna Gets Mixed Reactions On Social Media

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon was by her side throughout the health scare, PageSix was told.

The 64-year-old was scheduled to kick off her ‘Celebration Tour’ on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada. There are no details yet about rescheduled dates.

RELATED: Did You Know That Tupac Dated Madonna Back In The Day?

Madonna Postpones Tour After Rushed to Hospital Unresponsive, Manager Says was originally published on mix1079.com