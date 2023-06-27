Janitor Unplugs Freezer, Ruining 20 Years and $1M Worth of Research [LISTEN]

In a lawsuit filed by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York, the university claims that a third party janitor caused significant damage to over 20 years and $1M of scientific research by turning off a freezer.

According to the lawsuit, the janitor mistakenly turned off the freezer after hearing what he called “annoying alarms.” The freezer was supposed to be maintained at -80 degrees Celsius, and even a small temperature fluctuation would cause catastrophic damage to the cell cultures and samples inside. The janitor is not being sued, as the school blames his place of employment, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for failing to properly train and supervise the janitor.

“Defendant, by and through its negligent, careless, and/or reckless supervision and control of [the janitor], caused damage to certain cell cultures, samples, and/or research in the Lab,” the university said.

The freezer warning read, “THIS FREEZER IS BEEPING AS IT IS UNDER REPAIR. PLEASE DO NOT MOVE OR UNPLUG IT. NO CLEANING REQUIRED IN THIS AREA. YOU CAN PRESS THE ALARM/TEST MUTE BUTTON FOR 5-10 SECONDS IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO MUTE THE SOUND,” according to the suit.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute is seeking more than $1 million in damages and legal fees from Daigle Cleaning Systems, though the exact amount is unknown. The lawsuit also mentions that Harvard Medical School is working with federal authorities to examine records to determine if any donated bodies were impacted, although the connection between this statement and the janitor’s actions is not entirely clear.

