Both Rihanna and Pharrell Williams are giving us a glimpse into his Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 collection, which is fly AF.

Williams debuted the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 show in Paris, France, on June 20, 2023, with Rihanna as the face of the campaign. The two gave us a first look leading up to the star-studded runway show, and now they’re sharing more images that have us foaming at the mouth.

The Bajan billionaire shared an image of herself in an oversized denim jacket, denim bottoms, a white crop top, furry ankle boots, and a large monogram LV bag to her social media account. The picture is reminiscent of the mother’s iconic street-style moments. And while her swag is at an all-time high, Rih’s growing baby bump steals the show.

On Williams’ page, he shared another image of Rihanna in a yellow Louis Vuitton Speedy bag that cost a whopping one million dollars, earning the name “Millionaire Speedy.”

“Rihanna for the Men’s Spring-Summer 2024. Enveloped in a richly saturated hue, the Monogram adorned Speedy is captured alongside Rihanna, marking a chapter of Pharrell Williams’ creative debut at Louis Vuitton. Discover the campaign via link in bio,” he wrote.

The highly coveted collection’s hefty price point is sure to be all over the red carpet. And with Rihanna as the face of the campaign, we will definitely see her interpretation of menswear. Genius move, Pharrell!

Rihanna And Pharrell Release New Images From The Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com