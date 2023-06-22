Listen Live
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]

Published on June 22, 2023

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach - Red Carpet & Backstage

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen and ex-wife Larsa Pippen have had their fair share of media coverage, but this time the news is in her favor. Even two years post-divorce, the Pippens are still ironing out financial allotments.

In a court settlement last week, Scottie Pippen was ordered to pay his ex-wife half of his Chicago Bulls retirement fund. Larsa will receive 50 percent of his 401K Savings Plan Trust amount accrued from 1997 to 2016, which totals roughly $470K.

The 48-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star is now reportedly dating 32-year-old Marcus Jordan, son of NBA icon Michael Jordan—Scottie Pippen’s former Bulls teammate and long-time rival. The two have publicly alluded to their love, but are keeping the details concealed.

The two married in 1997 and had an iron-clad prenuptial agreement.

In addition to making her name in the Real Housewives franchise, Larsa owns a luxury jewelry company.

 

Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

