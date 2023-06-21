Black Tony says radio isn’t paying enough, so he had to go back to his roots…trapping. At his second job, he got an offer to receive something amazing in exchange for $20. Listen to the full clip to see what happens when you breed a cat with a squirrel, making a “baby sqat.”
Black Tony's Trap Experiments: Cat and Squirrel Mix [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
