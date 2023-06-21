Meet The 1st Black Man To Lead The American Society Of Plastic Surgery 

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The largest plastic surgery specialty organization in the world will now be run by a Black man.

Dr. Steven Williams was recently appointed the President of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, making him the first Black man to hold the position.

In an Instagram post, Dr. Steven Williams said he’s humbled and grateful for the opportunity but also wants to make lasting changes within the organization.

“As a board-certified plastic surgeon, I am passionate about helping my patients achieve their aesthetic goals and enhancing their confidence,” Williams wrote. “As president-elect of The American Society of Plastic Surgeons, I’m deeply committed to making information about plastic surgery more accessible. By educating more patients, I believe that we can work together to make safe, informed decisions and achieve the best possible results for everyone. I am honored to have the opportunity to share my expertise and experiences with a wider audience. If you’re interested in learning more about my practice and the procedures we offer, please visit the Tri Valley Plastic Surgery website. Thank you for your support!”

For more than 15 years, Williams served as Vice President of Membership and was an active member of the board within the organization.

“Presidency of ASPS is a pinnacle career achievement,” says Dr. Williams. “When you look at who has occupied that role you see the legends of plastic surgery, the people who have brought the biggest innovation, the biggest change, the biggest growth, the people that are most passionate about plastic surgery. For me personally, it’s an achievement to be the first African American person to be president at ASPS. It’s an incredible sense of honor, duty and pride. I’m really standing on the shoulders of people who came before me.”

Dr. Steven Williams starts his tenure as president of the American Society Of Plastic Surgery amid safety concerns about plastic surgery procedures.

Jacky Oh, a model, entrepreneur and social media influencer whose real name was Jacklyn Smith, died on May 31. Although her cause of death remains unconfirmed, initial reports said the actress, entrepreneur and mother of three died following a mommy makeover, a cosmetic procedure that is growing popular in the celebrity world.

But Williams looks to educate folks on plastic surgery procedures with the hopes of making them safer by allowing people to make more informed decisions.

