The Homies come together and the first thing Dave recognizes is Rock-T’s glasses 04:04
FATHERS DAY was well for the guys 06:51
JA MORANT did NOT get what the guys thought he deserved 10:57
CP3 got disrespected out of this world!!! 21:59
Gabrielle Union and Taraji P. Henson went to a movie premiere but left they clothes at the house?? 36:57
Michael Jordan just keeps being Michael Jordan and it ALWAYS comes with a check 43:18
All the guys know is this week somebody really really tall is going to the NBA … 47:51
The post Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies appeared first on Black America Web.
Trades, Shade (CP3 & JA) & BRAIDS (Gabby / Taraji) | I Hate The Homies was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Viral Woes: Tik Toker Forced To Quit Job After Going Viral As ‘Home Depot Girl’ [WATCH]
-
Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration [LISTEN]
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
DC Young Fly Speaks Out Via Instagram Regarding Jacky Oh’s Death ‘You Are The Greatest Mother I Know’
-
Anita Baker Kicks Babyface Off Tour After Ongoing Beef, Twitter Reacts
-
Country Singer Jimmie Allen to Sell Mansion Following Rape Lawsuit and Divorce
-
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop!
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone