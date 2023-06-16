Do You Know The True Meaning of Juneteenth? [LISTEN]

We’re all excited to have a long weekend and be off of work for an extra day, but do you truly know the purpose of the Juneteenth?

June 19th celebrates the significance behind the last enslaved blacks gaining their freedom from American slavery. Though Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation (executive order issuing the end of slavery) in 1863, word did not spread to the south Texans until two years later.

Original observances in Galveston, Texas included prayer meetings and the singing of spirituals. Soon after, freed people in other states were celebrating the day as well

2020, the same year that George Floyd was murdered, sparked the largest interest and growth of Juneteenth. In June 2021, President Joe Biden declared it an official federal holiday.

This Juneteenth, take a moment to remember its true meaning as you enjoy your day off!

