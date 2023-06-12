105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore is known for her reads, relationships, and her long, luscious hair. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star bottled her secret to healthy hair, and monetized it with her brand, Kenya Moore Hair Care. Now, the mother of one is expanding her vision to include a hair salon based in Atlanta.

Moore took to Instagram to share the good news with her followers. She shared an image of a vacant room with high ceilings that she finally acquired after her initial deal to obtain the space fell through.

“I’ve always wanted to make people feel good about their hair. Hair is my passion!

I wanted this space years ago but the deal fell through and a year later it came back around and now my dreams are coming to a reality.

I want to make people feel good about the experience they have when visiting a hair salon-which is why I want a luxurious safe place for one to relax and feel pampered and of course, achieve your hair goals and look amazing.

Look at God!” she wrote.

This is a major move for the entrepreneur. Moore’s passion for healthy hair is not a fad. In an interview with HelloBeautiful, the former Miss USA starlet said, “I believe that when you have a great hair day, you feel great. So what I want is for people to always experience a great hair day through my hair care line. And be able to embrace their natural, healthy hair and, more importantly, be proud of it.”

Kenya Moore Opens A Hair Studio In Atlanta was originally published on hellobeautiful.com