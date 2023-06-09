105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B’s style is truly iconic and we just can’t get enough.

Earlier this week, the Grammy award winning rapper dropped a new set of fire photos that showed off her effortless style, and we’re swooning. In the multi carousel photo set, the “WAP” emcee showed off her new blonde-and-rainbow hairdo which certainly gave us hair goals and style envy. The sleek, platinum blonde wig featured a middle part with rainbow colored crosses throughout that looked like they were perfectly spray painted on.

The 30 year old beauty posed while wearing a white, cut out body suit and showed off her curvy frame, and accessorized the look with pink sandals and neon pink nails. Cardi served face as she posed for her IG photo shoot while captioning the post, “LET ME POP IT OFF ! ” before tagging her glam squad in the caption for her 166 million IG followers.

Check out the breathtaking photo set below.

“YES BABE!!!!” wrote one of the beauty’s millions of IG followers while another commented, “That hair ate!!!” and others simply left fire and heart eye emojis in the comment section to express their love for Cardi’s latest look.

We just can’t get enough of Cardi’s edgy style! Beauties, what do you think about the starlet’s latest look? Did she nail it?

Cardi B Is Our Style Queen In Her Rainbow Colored Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com