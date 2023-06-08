Damson Idris Talks Being Shy, Finding Solace In His Mother, And More In ‘Highsnobiety’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Damson Idris gives us a sneak peek into his everchanging world in the latest issue of Highsnobiety. The talented actor opens up about his relationship with his success, his mother’s comfort, plus more.

Damson Idris Talks Blushing and His Mother’s Comfort

It’s incredible how attractive Damson Idris is. The 31-year-old thespian resembles a chocolate god equipped with a charismatic smile that casts spells. And to add depth to his outer shell, the Snowfall! The actor takes pride in cultivating his craft and is starting to emerge from his humble nature and accept that he’s the sh&%. In an interview with Highsnobiety, Idris admitted that he gets shy when he receives compliments about his work. “I’m used to being a guy who’s still climbing. I believe I still am. And when people talk about what I’ve accomplished, I blush. I get really shy. That’s something I see in Franklin too – he’s a confident guy, but he’s a timid guy. He’s a guy that’s behind the scenes. And as he’s coming into his own, he’s embracing this empire that he’s created. I’m starting to do that too,” remarked the Swarm actor.

Idris has a busy schedule these days with his career and social life. The actor is dating model, Lori Harvey, regularly keeping him in the public eye. When asked how he regroups after regularly enduring the spotlight, his answer is simple – he phones Mom. “I call my mother. We talk for hours and she just makes me laugh. First of all, my mum’s the funniest person in the world. I definitely got my sense of humor from her. If I’m having problems, she’ll answer the phone as if she read my mind,” revealed Idris.

