The multi-talented writer, producer, and actress Issa Rae has become a true trailblazer in the entertainment world and does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Issa, best known for creating and starring in her hit HBO series Insecure, talks about her new big-screen roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Barbie.

See: ‘Barbie’s’ First Teaser Trailer Features Issa Rae & Simu Liu

She explains that the Spider-verse casting felt surreal, having been a Spider-man fan since the third grade. Her character in the film, Jessica Drew a.k.a. Spider-Woman, is also the first pregnant super hero.

Issa gives tips to aspiring creatives wanting to build their name in the industry, and emphasizes “gathering up [your] squad” to do so.

Gary with Da Tea coins her as the new “It Girl”, and clearly for good reason!

Watch the full exclusive interview of Issa Rae on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Issa the “It Girl”? Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, Barbie, and More on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [WATCH EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com