A woman from the Columbus Ohio metro has been granted by Franklin County Courts over $9 million in damages after claiming she faced racial discrimination while working at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in Polaris Mall.
According to court documents Elizabeth Cook was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages and $7 million in punitive damages stemming from a lawsuit she filed against the luxury retailer three months after she was fired claiming racial discrimination. Cook claimed that Saks Fifth Avenue disciplined her in a way that was a “racially discriminatory manner” for work practices, but other co-workers that did the same practices were not disciplined.
Get BAW News in Your Inbox:
Cook was fired from Saks Fifth Avenue on August 20, 2019, for allegedly violating a work policy called “re-ringing”. Re-Ringing is when an associate returns an item for a customer therein allowing the customer to re-purchase the item when on sale or promotional price. Saks officially changed their company’s re-ringing policy on August 19, 2019, but Cook was fired for re-ringing a transaction in July of 2019 (before the policy officially changed).
Court documents state that Cook claimed she was fired based on her race and alleges the retailer has faced several discrimination lawsuits in the last ten years including racially profiling black customers.
A representative from Saks Fifth Avenue stated to a local NBC affiliate, “Our position remains that there was no discrimination or retaliation involved in this situation. We are disappointed in the jury’s decision and plan to appeal the outcome.”
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Join Chirl Girl At The Charlotte Professional Networking Week!
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Wendy Williams Gucci Down To The Socks?
- How ‘Black Panther’s’ Bad A** Dora Milaje Warrior Florence Kasumba Achieved Her LA Premiere Look
The post Saks Fifth Avenue ordered to pay black woman over 9M in discrimination lawsuit appeared first on Black America Web.
Saks Fifth Avenue ordered to pay black woman over 9M in discrimination lawsuit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Woman Shot to Death During Boyfriend’s Memorial Celebration [LISTEN]
-
Country Singer Jimmie Allen to Sell Mansion Following Rape Lawsuit and Divorce
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Grown-Faced Little Boys For The Junior Deacon Board
-
Dionne Warwick Denies Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey as “Icons” [WATCH]
-
Cardi B And Daughter Kulture Serve Mommy And Me Fashion Goals
-
Rickey Smiley’s DM: I’m Growing Feelings For My Engaged Supervisor
-
Storms Approaching NC Coast Memorial Weekend