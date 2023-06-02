105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kurt Geiger has teamed up with British fashion designer Matthew Williamson to launch a limited-edition vacation collection that has summer vibes written all over it.

Kurt Geiger and Matthew Williamson have just what you need for your next beach getaway. The fashion duo launched a unique capsule collection on June 1st, including bags for all occasions, accessories, shoes, swimwear, and jewelry. The Kurt Geiger brand represents diversity and creativity, and the Matthew Williamson brand is all about intricate patterns and unique colors. The two have merged to bring its audience one-of-a-kind pieces. Therefore, if standing out in a crowd is your thing, this collection is for you. From lively printed swimsuits to matching purses and vibrant jewelry, this collection is popping and will spice up any summer voyage you plan.

In addition to the launch, there will be exclusive pop-up boutiques worldwide in selected department stores across North America, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates for a limited time. Showcasing cities include New York, Mexico City, Paris, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon, Dubai, and Mykonos, to name but a few. The pop-up shops in the US include six Bloomingdale’s locations: King of Prussia (PA), Fashion Valley (CA), Boca Raton (FL), 59th Steet (NYC), Old Orchard (IL), and Sherman Oaks (CA).

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

Kurt Geiger X Matthew Williamson Launch Vacation Collection Just In Time For Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com