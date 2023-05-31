Catch Her Live: Janelle Monáe Announces Her ‘Age of Pleasure’ North American Tour

Award-winning artist and actress Janelle Monáe announced her “Age of Pleasure” Tour across North America. The 26-city tour produced by Live Nation kicks off at the end of summer. Read more details and check to see if Janelle plans to pop up in your city.
With the excitement surrounding her highly-anticipated album, The Age of Pleasure, releasing June 9, Janelle is pleased to take the experience on the road. She dropped her scintillating new single, “Lipstick Lover,” with a very provocative video. Monáe describes it as an official emotion picture, which she directed with Alan Ferguson.
The 26-city tour starts on August 30 at WAMU Theater in Seattle, WA, making additional stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Toronto, Kansas City, New York City, Brooklyn and more before they wrap up in Ingelwood, CA at YouTube Theater on October 18.
Her tour promises to light up your body, soul and all of your senses with an unforgettable performance featuring songs off her latest album and classic hits from her discography.
Tickets will be available for purchase, starting with Verizon presales (details below) beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM Local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Wednesday, June 7 at 10 AM Local on Ticketmaster’s website.
Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Age of Pleasure Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Thursday, June 1 at 10 AM local until Tuesday, June 6 at 10pm local. For more details visit Verizon Up.
AGE OF PLEASURE TOUR DATES:
Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre
Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory
Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus
Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*
Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta
Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater
* non-Live Nation date
