Anthony Hamilton Receives Honorary Degree From JCSU

On Sunday, graduates of Johnson C. Smith University made their way into Bojangles Coliseum, accompanied by the familiar tune of “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Charlotte native and Grammy Award-winning singer, Anthony Hamilton, was in attendance and was given an honorary degree.

Recognized for his remarkable achievements in the music industry, Hamilton was described by University board chair, Steven Boyd, as a man who remains grounded in his West Charlotte roots despite his global acclaim.

Accepting a doctoral degree in fine arts, Hamilton wasted no time in breaking the ice with his warm applause and heartfelt acknowledgment of the class of 2023.

He commended the graduates for their resilience and determination.

