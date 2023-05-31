Northlake Road Closed Due to Sinkhole

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

There is a current road closure near Northlake Mall after officials discovered a sinkhole.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released a traffic alert concerning an ongoing issue.

Authorities have announced the closure of Northlake Mall Drive near Firestone Auto Care due to the presence of a sinkhole. As a result, drivers are advised to find alternate routes and avoid the affected area until further notice.

Those intending to travel in the area should plan for delays, or find an alternate route.

Ensuring public safety and preventing any potential accidents or disruptions is of utmost importance.

