18-Year-Old Missing After Jumping Off Bahamas Cruise Ship

During a sunset cruise in the Bahamas, an 18-year-old boy from Louisiana reportedly jumped overboard on a dare while celebrating his high school graduation.
The young man, Cameron Robbins, had recently graduated from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge and was on a trip to the Bahamas with fellow students from various local high schools.
Last Wednesday evening, just hours after their arrival, Robbins and his friends embarked on a sunset party cruise. Witnesses recount that around 9:40 p.m., allegedly due to a dare, the 18-year-old leaped into the ocean near Athol Island.
Robbins could be seen splashing in the dark waters a short distance from the boat before disappearing from sight. His sudden disappearance triggered a search operation to locate him that has since been called off.
-
Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]
-
Rickey Smiley’s DM: I’m Growing Feelings For My Engaged Supervisor
-
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: We Need Grown-Faced Little Boys For The Junior Deacon Board
-
Dionne Warwick Denies Toni Braxton and Mariah Carey as “Icons” [WATCH]
-
Storms Approaching NC Coast Memorial Weekend
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Mississippi Cop Shoots 11-Year-Old Boy In Chest After He Called 911 To Help His Mother
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83