National

18-Year-Old Missing After Jumping Off Bahamas Cruise Ship

Published on May 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Rough sea and waves of the ocean from a boat

Source: piola666 / Getty

During a sunset cruise in the Bahamas, an 18-year-old boy from Louisiana reportedly jumped overboard on a dare while celebrating his high school graduation.

The young man, Cameron Robbins, had recently graduated from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge and was on a trip to the Bahamas with fellow students from various local high schools.

Last Wednesday evening, just hours after their arrival, Robbins and his friends embarked on a sunset party cruise. Witnesses recount that around 9:40 p.m., allegedly due to a dare, the 18-year-old leaped into the ocean near Athol Island.

Robbins could be seen splashing in the dark waters a short distance from the boat before disappearing from sight. His sudden disappearance triggered a search operation to locate him that has since been called off.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

Bahamas cruise news

More from 105.3 RnB
Close