18-Year-Old Missing After Jumping Off Bahamas Cruise Ship

During a sunset cruise in the Bahamas, an 18-year-old boy from Louisiana reportedly jumped overboard on a dare while celebrating his high school graduation.

The young man, Cameron Robbins, had recently graduated from University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge and was on a trip to the Bahamas with fellow students from various local high schools.

Last Wednesday evening, just hours after their arrival, Robbins and his friends embarked on a sunset party cruise. Witnesses recount that around 9:40 p.m., allegedly due to a dare, the 18-year-old leaped into the ocean near Athol Island.

Robbins could be seen splashing in the dark waters a short distance from the boat before disappearing from sight. His sudden disappearance triggered a search operation to locate him that has since been called off.

