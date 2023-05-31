DMV Adding Saturday Hours At Several Locations

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

North Carolina drivers seeking to renew or obtain their driver’s licenses will now have increased opportunities to do so as the NCDMV expands its services.

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles has announced the resumption of Saturday hours at 16 driver license offices, extending service availability during the busy summer season. According to the NCDMV, this expansion aims to accommodate the needs of drivers.

From June 3 through Aug. 26, the following driver’s license offices will offer services on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and noon:

Asheville , 1624 Patton Ave.

, 1624 Patton Ave. North Charlotte , 9711 David Taylor Dr.

, 9711 David Taylor Dr. South Charlotte , 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H

, 201 W. Arrowood Road., Suite H Fayetteville , 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village)

, 831 Elm St. (Eutaw Village) East Greensboro , 2527 E. Market St.

, 2527 E. Market St. West Greensboro , 2391 Coliseum Blvd.

, 2391 Coliseum Blvd. Greenville , 4651 N. Creek Dr.

, 4651 N. Creek Dr. Hudson , 309 Pine Mountain Rd.

, 309 Pine Mountain Rd. Huntersville , 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd.

, 12101 Mount Holly-Huntersville Rd. Jacksonville , 299 Wilmington Hwy.

, 299 Wilmington Hwy. Monroe , 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W.

, 3122 U.S. Hwy. 74 W. Morganton , 115 Government Dr.

, 115 Government Dr. North Raleigh , 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion)

, 2431 Spring Forest Rd., Suite 101 (Spring Forest Pavilion) West Raleigh , 3231 Avent Ferry Rd.

, 3231 Avent Ferry Rd. Wilmington , 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza)

, 2390 Carolina Beach Rd., Suite 104 (South Square Plaza) Winston-Salem, 2001 Silas Creek Pkwy.

