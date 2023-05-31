Movies

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Premieres On Friday

Published on May 31, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Issa Rae is Jessica Drew in 'Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse'

Source: Marvel / Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse

Get ready Spider-Man fans!

The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ hits theaters on Friday.

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ continues the journey of Miles Morales, a biracial character who is of both Black and Latino heritage. This sequel builds upon the groundbreaking and diverse portrayal of the iconic superhero that earned it an Oscar nearly five years ago.

If you’re looking to take the family on a budget, theaters such as REGAL and AMC offer discounted days. Some tickets are as low as $5.

RELATED TAGS

movies spider-man

More from 105.3 RnB
Close