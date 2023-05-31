‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Premieres On Friday

Get ready Spider-Man fans!
The highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed animated film ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ hits theaters on Friday.
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ continues the journey of Miles Morales, a biracial character who is of both Black and Latino heritage. This sequel builds upon the groundbreaking and diverse portrayal of the iconic superhero that earned it an Oscar nearly five years ago.
If you’re looking to take the family on a budget, theaters such as REGAL and AMC offer discounted days. Some tickets are as low as $5.
