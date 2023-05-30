Kiki and Fat Tasha Call in While Bathing at the Car Wash [LISTEN]

The cast definitely missed talking to Kiki and Fat Tasha, so thankfully they called into this morning’s show.
Kiki is excited about her remaining $200 from her stimulus check, but is rudely interrupted by Fat Tasha splashing water all over her. Granted, bathing at the car wash is probably not the most hassle-free task. It has to get done though, because she doesn’t have a bench in her shower at home.
To pass the time, Fat Tasha discusses her road trip to Nassau, Bahamas in her PT Cruiser. She explains how the airbags made it easy to float on water…If you’ve got gas money, she’ll drive you anywhere!
The ladies also have to stop at the WIC office before they close. Visit @TheRSMS on Youtube to see if they make it!
For more Kiki, Fat Tasha, Black Tony, and the rest of the cast, listen to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show weekdays at 5-9am CT/6-10 am ET!
