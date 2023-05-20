NAACP Issues Travel Advisory For State of Florida

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ recent actions aimed at erasing Black history and limiting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools, the NAACP Board of Directors has issued an official travel advisory for the state. This travel advisory serves as a direct response to these concerning developments.

The advisory declares that Florida has created an environment openly hostile towards African Americans, people of color, and LGBTQ+ individuals. It emphasizes the devaluation and marginalization of the contributions made by these communities, urging individuals to be aware of these circumstances before traveling to the state.

The NAACP Board of Directors aims to raise awareness of the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color in Florida.

By issuing this travel advisory, they hope to bring attention to the need for continued efforts to promote inclusivity, respect, and equal opportunities for all individuals within the state.