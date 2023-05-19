Education

Test Prep Websites To Help Your Student Prepare For Testing

Published on May 19, 2023

Preparing for tests and exams can be a challenging task for students. Fortunately, the digital age has brought forth a multitude of online resources to aid in test preparation.

These websites offer a range of study materials, practice questions, interactive tools, and valuable insights to help students excel in their exams:

  1. Khan Academy (www.khanacademy.org): Students can access free video lessons, practice exercises, and personalized study plans for tests such as SAT, ACT, GMAT, and more.
  2. Quizlet (www.quizlet.com): Quizlet is a versatile study tool that allows students to create customized digital flashcards, quizzes, and games to review.
  3. ExamTime (www.examtime.com): ExamTime is an interactive online learning platform that enables students to create mind maps, flashcards, quizzes, and study notes.
  4. PrepFactory (www.prepfactory.com): PrepFactory is an engaging test preparation website that offers interactive lessons and practice exercises for standardized tests like the SAT and ACT.
  5. Magoosh (www.magoosh.com): Magoosh provides comprehensive test preparation resources for exams such as the GRE, GMAT, SAT, ACT, and more. The website offers video lessons, practice questions, and detailed explanations to help students build their knowledge and test-taking skills.
  6. Shmoop (www.shmoop.com): Shmoop offers a wide range of test preparation materials, study guides, and practice tests for various exams, including AP tests, SAT, ACT, and more.

