Watch the Roads! Memorial Day Travel Could Set New NC Record

North Carolina is expected to witness a large surge in travel during the Memorial Day weekend according to AAA.
The latest data from AAA predicts that over 1.2 million individuals will travel during this holiday period. This figure surpasses last year’s numbers by nearly 80,000 and exceeds the 2019 pre-pandemic record by 4,000.
AAA predicts that the majority of travelers during the Memorial Day weekend will opt for road trips. In North Carolina alone, approximately 1.1 million individuals are expected to drive to their holiday destinations.
On a national scale, AAA forecasts that a staggering 42.3 million Americans will partake in Memorial Day travel. This number reflects an increase of 2.7 million compared to the previous year.
