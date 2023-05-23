A Guide for Parents: Helping Your Children Prepare for End-of-Year Testing

For many students, end-of-year testing can be a stressful period filled with anxiety and pressure. As parents, you play a crucial role in supporting and preparing your children for these exams.
Here are some tips to assist you in supporting your child’s preparation for end-of-year testing.
- Create a structured study schedule: Establishing a structured study schedule is essential for effective test preparation.
- Encourage healthy lifestyle habits: A healthy body supports a healthy mind. Encourage your child to maintain a balanced routine that includes regular exercise, sufficient sleep, and a nutritious diet.
- Provide a conducive study environment: Create a calm and distraction-free study environment for your child. Designate a specific area in your home where they can focus without interruptions. Remove distractions such as televisions and mobile phones, and encourage them to keep their study space clean and organized.
- Emphasize effective study techniques: Guide your child in developing effective study techniques. Encourage them to use active learning strategies such as summarizing information in their own words, creating flashcards, or teaching concepts to a family member or friend.
- Maintain open communication: Encourage them to share their concerns, anxieties, and any difficulties they may be facing.
- Avoid excessive pressure: While it’s important to motivate and encourage your child, it’s equally important to avoid putting excessive pressure on them.
