Congratulations Seniors!
Submit your 2023 high school or college graduate to be featured in our QC Salute to Seniors Digital Yearbook 2.3.
For a chance to win a BRAND NEW LAPTOP!!!
ENTER BELOW:
DISCLAIMER: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within Charlotte, NC metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Salute to Seniors Sweepstakes ends on June 12, 2023. Subject to Official Rules.
Salute To Seniors Digital Yearbook: Submit your photo to win a laptop! was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
