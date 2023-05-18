1 Injured, 2 Missing In Massive South Park Fire

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A massive fire in south Charlotte has left one person injured and two others missing.

As reported by WCNC, over 90 firefighters rescued 15 workers at the building near Southpark Mall. The building was set to become luxury single-family housing units.

One person was rescued on the scene from being trapped on a crane. That person was transported by medic with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two others were evaluated on the scene but denied transport.

Construction workers also informed the fire department that there are still two people that are unaccounted for.

Due to the thickness of the smoke from the fire, air quality in the area is now up to a “very unhealthy” level, according to WCNC forecaster Larry Sprinkle. He strongly encourages everyone to stay indoors, as experts are not yet aware of what chemicals could be in the smoke.

