Toni Braxton Talks Battle With Lupus & The ‘Get Uncomfortable’ Campaign

May is Lupus Awareness Month, and many celebrities have used their platforms to raise awareness about this autoimmune disease. One of these celebrities is Grammy Award-winning singer Toni Braxton. Braxton was diagnosed with lupus in 2008 and has been very open about her struggles with the disease.

Recently, Braxton when public with health struggles from Lupus. During an exclusive interview with People, she revealed that she was rushed into a “traumatic” heart surgery procedure in 2022 after doctors discovered that 80 percent of her left main artery was blocked due to complications from systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, a common form of lupus. Braxton told People Magazine, “I kept putting it off thinking, ‘Oh, I’m fine. I’ll be okay.’ But my doctor was persistent, and I went to get tested in the last week of September. I did a specialized test, and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities.”

Braxton joined the Russ Parr Morning Show to talk about living with Lupus, opening up about her fight, and the “Get Uncomfortable” campaign which focuses on working with people with Lupus nephritis to talk to their doctor about kidney health and getting their regular urine and blood test.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects millions of people worldwide, but it is particularly prevalent among Black women. SLE can cause inflammation and damage to various organs and tissues in the body, leading to a range of symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain, skin rashes, kidney problems, and more. Black women are two to three times more likely to develop SLE than white women, and also tend to experience more severe symptoms and complications.

You can learn more at Getuncomfortable.com

