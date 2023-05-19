You Are The Father!: Father’s Day Photo Contest

105.3 RNB is celebrating all fathers, especially the ones who always hear.. “ you look just like your daddy!”
So get ready for our “You ARE the Father” giveaway!
All you have to do is upload a picture of you and your kids to show how we can’t deny that you ARE the father!
One lucky winner will win a Char-Griller Dual Threat 2-Burner Gas & Charcoal Grill!!!
So go ahead, share those pictures and show us that you ARE the father!
ENTER BELOW:
