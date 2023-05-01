Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair

Are you looking for a better job or a new career path?
Radio One Charlotte Job and Recruitment Fair: Presented by Blythe Construction May 18, 2023 | 10AM – 2PM | Bojangles Coliseum
Sponsored By: CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System), Cormetech, and Price Brothers Inc.
Vendors On-site:
- Alliance Center for Education
- Be The Light Tour
- Burlington Industries
- Cabarrus County Schools
- Cantey Foundation
- CATS (Bus & Maintenance)
- Charlotte Mechanical
- CMS, Dixon Academy
- Goodwill Industries
- Harris Teeter
- Hertz Rental
- Kintegra
- Lowe’s Food
- Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office
- Per Scholas of NC
- Positec Tool Corp.
- Roof Above
- Ryan’s Place
- SC Department of Corrections
- The Black at Edgewater
- UNCC
- Woodie’s Auto Repair
- AND MORE!
