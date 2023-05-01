Job And Recruitment Fair

Looking for a job? Radio One Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair

May 1, 2023

Job & Recruitment Fair

Are you looking for a better job or a new career path?

Have you recently graduated and exploring your options?

Radio One Charlotte Job and Recruitment Fair: Presented by Blythe Construction

May 18, 2023 | 10AM – 2PM | Bojangles Coliseum

Sponsored By:  CATS (Charlotte Area Transit System), Cormetech, and Price Brothers Inc.

Vendors On-site: 

  • Alliance Center for Education
  • Be The Light Tour
  • Burlington Industries
  • Cabarrus County Schools
  • Cantey Foundation
  • CATS (Bus & Maintenance)
  • Charlotte Mechanical
  • CMS, Dixon Academy
  • Goodwill Industries
  • Harris Teeter
  • Hertz Rental
  • Kintegra
  • Lowe’s Food
  • Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office
  • Per Scholas of NC
  • Positec Tool Corp.
  • Roof Above
  • Ryan’s Place
  • SC Department of Corrections
  • The Black at Edgewater
  • UNCC
  • Woodie’s Auto Repair
  • AND MORE!

 

