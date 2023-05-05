Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts That Will Last Mom All Year

I know what you’re thinking, one day to celebrate? Motherhood is 24/7. All of which is why it’s essential to put maximum effort into the perfect gift for the mom in your life. Whether it’s your biological mom, the mother of your child, your mom-in-law, or your bestie who just had a baby, gifting them with something that garners a smile is your goal. Mother’s Day gifts don’t have to be expensive to make a big impact, thoughtful gifts go a long way. From a luxurious electric scooter, mom can take on the go, to fragrant flowers that last all year; earrings that scream “love” or a massager for “me time,” these gifts will go a long way for a long time.

YES Electric Scooter

The luxurious YES Electric Scooter ($479) is the perfect gift for the mom on the go. This impressive scooter comes in three fabulous color schemes and a hint of nostalgia. Mom will turn heads as she whizes by on this electric scooter that goes up to 15 MPH. The LED display makes it easy to transition settings while providing a smooth ride.

Love Knot Earrings

Show mom you love her with these 10k yellow gold love knot earrings ($129.99) by JTV. Lightweight and intricate, these twisted and sculpted studs will become a staple in mom’s jewelry box and be the wow factor when she pulls her hair back.

Vintage Rose Medley by Magnificent Roses®

Mom loves flowers and this Vintage Rose Medley by Magnificent Roses ($275) will last up to a year with proper care. This romantic mix of dusty, cream roses, and dusty rose hydrangeas serves rustic country garden in a luxurious box

PUMA x JUNE AMBROSE Keeping Score Overtime Basketball Women’s Track Jacket

Turn up the swag with this PUMA x JUNE AMBROSE Keeping Score Overtime Basketball Women’s Track Jacket ($185). June Amrose teamed up with Puma to deliver a collection filled with fashion gems, including this 90s-inspired track jacket in a retro navy and green color-block design.

Infrared Sauna Session

There are dozen of benefits to Infrared Sauna Therapy. From relaxation to improved heart health, one soothing session is worth a lot. Check out the Black-owned Ahava Steams Sauna Studio that provides a private 3-in-1 infrared sauna experience in the heart of Durham, NC. Or if you’re in NYC, try the Remedy Place.

The Big Mouth Toothbrush

Not only does Dr. Bobbi have her own infectious smile, she’s making sure her clients do as well! As a leading Black women dentist in NYC, she made it all the way to Shark Tank with her Big Mouth Toothbrush ($99) that won over investor Barbara Corcoran. The Big Mouth Toothbrush, inspired by her childhood name, has five Different Settings, boasts a long battery life, covers 2X Surface Area and is described as a “spa for your mouth.”

Dual Vibrating Massager with 10 Vibration Settings

Mom’s don’t get a lot of “me time,” but when she does it should be filled with pleasure. This powerful dual vibrating massager ($29.99) is a umultifaceted gift because rself pleasure has been shown to have great health benefits including stress reduction, better sleep, and better skin! Mom will thank you later.

A Wine Subscription

Don’t just give mom one bottle of wine, give her eight! For $49.99, Laithwaites offers a subscription of 8 bottles of wine + 2 bonus glasses when you sign up, allowing wine lovers to source their favorite vino from small vineyards all over the globe!

UGG Slippers

Stylish and comfortable — two things mom will love. These UGG Cozette sandals ($100) are cute and cozy and perfect for cool Spring nights when the sun goes down or after a day on her feet when mom’s toes need a place to luxuriate.

Azalea Wang ‘Stuck On You’ Wedge Boot In Black

Mom doesn’t get out often, but when she does, she likes to look the part! Gift her these statement-making Azalea Wang ‘Stuck On You’ Wedge Boots ($70) that are on trend all year ’round. Whether she pairs them with shorts (very festival-style) or in her own fashionable way, she’ll love rocking this head-turning wedges.

Mother’s Day Gift Guide: 10 Gifts That Will Last Mom All Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com