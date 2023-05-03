Rock-T switches things up for this morning’s HBCU Know. Instead of highlighting an HBCU graduate, he’s honoring an entire institution…Florida Memorial University!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This private coeducational university, located in Miami Gardens, Florida, has been educating black scholars since its establishment in 1879. It reigns as the only historically black university in South Florida, and gives admitted students a wide range of educational options with over 40 undergraduate degree programs, and four graduate degree programs to choose from.

One department that FMU is well known for is its Department of Aviation and Safety. The program is top ranking in the country overall, and is one of only four universities granted Cessna Pilot Center status.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The first and youngest black pilot to fly solo around the world, Barrington Irving Jr., is a graduate of Florida Memorial University.

The institution also takes pride in its NAIA athlete sports based programs, United Negro College Fund membership, and a stellar Honors Program.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

To give an HBCU Know shout-out or suggestion, hit @RockTHolla on social media!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

RELATED:

HBCU Know Highlights Activist Leon Sullivan of West Virginia State University

HBCU U-Know: Captain Bobby Charles Wilks of Harris-Stowe State [LISTEN]

HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]

HBCU Know Honors Florida Memorial University [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com