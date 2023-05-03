78-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Third Bank Robbery Attempt [LISTEN]

Seems like attempted bank robber Bonnie Gooch is living up to her name! The 78-year-old faces new charges after being arrested for one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution.

Surveillance video caught the suspect inside of Goppert Financial Bank (Pleasant Hill, Missouri) demanding $13K in small bills. “Thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you,” she wrote on a note to the teller. She can also be seen banging on the counter urging to worker to “hurry up”. Witnesses reportedly saw the suspect dressed all in gray and wearing plastic gloves with black glasses.

This isn’t Gooch’s first go around! Her two previous attempted bank robbery convictions include a California bank in 1977, and a Kansas City bank in 2020.

The suspect was caught less than two miles away from the scene. Officers found her driving inebriated with cash scattered on the floor of her car. The Pleasant Hill Police Department added that she was “stern” with officers.

“It’s just sad,” said Pleasant Hill’s police chief, Tommy Wright.

She has been jailed with a $25K bond.

