Talk To Your Teen About Safety This Spring Break

Spring break is a fun and exciting time for teenagers, but it’s important to remember to prioritize safety while having fun. Here are some spring break safety tips to share with your teen:

Always let someone know where you are: Whether you’re traveling with a group or exploring on your own, it’s important to let someone know where you are at all times. This way, if an emergency arises, someone knows where to find you. Avoid excessive alcohol consumption: Underage drinking can be dangerous and illegal. If you do choose to drink, do so in moderation and make sure you have a designated driver or plan for transportation beforehand. Stay in groups: It’s always safer to travel in groups, especially in unfamiliar areas. This can help deter potential predators or criminals and ensure you have support if anything goes wrong. Use sunscreen: If you’re spending time outdoors, be sure to use sunscreen to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Be cautious of strangers: While it’s fun to meet new people on spring break, be cautious of strangers and avoid going to unfamiliar places alone with someone you don’t know well. Be mindful of your surroundings: Pay attention to your surroundings and trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, it’s better to err on the side of caution and remove yourself from the situation.