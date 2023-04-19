Work & Money

Credit Do’s and Don’ts

Published on April 19, 2023

Credit can be a tricky topic.

While there are many tips that can help your credit, here are a few:

  1. Pay bills on time: Late payments can significantly lower your credit score. Make sure to pay your bills on time, or even early, to avoid any negative impact on your credit score.
  2. Reduce credit card balances: High credit card balances can negatively affect your credit score. Try to pay down your balances as much as possible, or consider transferring your balances to a card with a lower interest rate.

  3. Check your credit report: Make sure to regularly check your credit report for errors or inaccuracies. You can get a free credit report from each of the three major credit bureaus once per year.
  4. Don’t open too many new accounts: Opening too many new credit accounts at once can lower your credit score. Only apply for new credit when necessary, and make sure to read the terms and conditions carefully.
  5. Use credit responsibly: Using credit responsibly can help you build a good credit history. Make sure to only use credit when necessary, and try to pay off your balances in full each month.

